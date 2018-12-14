The Momentum Group Shares Christmas Spirit with Disability Action

This week, The Momentum Group was proud to present a cheque of £300 to its Christmas charity partner Disability Action.

As part of its 2018 Christmas CSR initiative, Momentum has embraced the spirit of the season by giving back to a worthy cause. The team has donated money which would have been used for the buying and sending of client Christmas cards to local charity Disability Action.

Momentum Group Managing Director, Tom Verner commented: “We are thrilled to donate to our charity partner Disability Action this Christmas. We have been working with the charity since 2017 and are proud to continue this relationship. I believe this partnership fits perfectly with our company’s vision as we want to help those who may not have the opportunity to pursue their dreams. We hope to continue our partnership with Disability Action in the new year.”

Disability Action are a Northern Ireland charity who work with people with physical disabilities, learning disabilities, sensory disabilities, hidden disabilities and mental health disabilities.

Business Development Executive for Disability Action, Clare Sheeran said: ‘On behalf of all associated with Disability Action, I sincerely thank the team at Momentum for their donation, support and encouragement. This donation will be beneficial to the individuals we work with, particularly at Christmas. At Disability Action we provide practical advice, information and support to around 45,000 disabled people and their families in Northern Ireland every year.”

Founded in 2009, The Momentum Group is an award-winning R&D tax credit specialist company. Consisting of a market-leading team incorporating R&D technical analysts, chartered accountants and expert business consultants, Momentum works in partnership with innovative and forward-thinking accountancy firms, businesses and organisations across a multitude of sectors within Northern Ireland and across the UK.