The Momentum Group leads the future of the business industry through Ulster University

The Momentum Group, an award-winning R&D Tax Credit Advisory firm based in Bangor, is working with Ulster University to guide the future of the Northern Ireland business industry through a peer mentoring programme.

The Momentum Group’s commitment to the growth of Northern Ireland’s business landscape has expanded into education, by partnering with promising professionals through the Ulster University Business Leader Mentoring Programme. Ashleigh Hamilton, Marketing Manager at Momentum, will represent the company and share her knowledge and expertise with mentees on a current course of study at the Ulster Business School.

Momentum recognises the importance of guiding students as they work towards their qualifications and embark upon their careers. The programme aims to enrich the personal development of Ulster Business School postgraduate students and prepare them for working within the fast-paced industry by sharing first-hand insights.

The programme is also beneficial to the companies who get involved, as they are able to partake of guest lectures, student placement schemes, collaborative research and even identify potential future employees.

Ashleigh’s involvement as a mentor stems from her own education as an undergraduate and postgraduate student at Ulster University, Jordanstown. With previous experience working with students as an Associate Lecturer in Communication and Support Provider at the same institution, Ashleigh is an ideal candidate for the mentor role with the highly regarded programme.

An integral aim of the programme is to encourage knowledge exchange between Ulster Business School postgraduate students and their mentors, with Ashleigh providing tips and advice that will aid the students in making the most of the wealth of opportunities available in the business industry.

Ashleigh Hamilton, Marketing Manager at Momentum, commented: “I’m so pleased to be able to give something back to the university that left me well prepared for the working world. Not so long ago I was in a similar position to the students I will be working with, as an eager postgraduate, so I am confident that I will be able to relate to them and share some valuable insights. I’m looking forward to providing advice and feedback that can guide them towards their career goals, as well as those all-important networking tips. It’s an honour to be engaging with the future of our industry and I’m grateful for the opportunity afforded by both the team at Momentum and the Ulster University.”

Dr Kristel Miller, Senior Lecturer in Strategy at Ulster University, said: “We are thrilled to have Ashleigh on board with our Business Leader Mentoring Programme and it is great to have The Momentum Group supporting the future professionals through this initiative. As an Ulster University alumnus, we feel Ashleigh is a great fit to share her experiential knowledge with our current postgraduate students. We aspire for mentees to leave the programme feeling inspired to aim high for the future. We believe that Ashleigh is a great role model to encourage that.”

The Momentum Group is an award-winning R&D Tax Credit Advisory company established by Tom Verner, MD, in 2009. Since then, the company has built a market-leading team of R&D Tax Credit specialists incorporating R&D technical analysts, chartered accountants and specialist business consultants. Momentum works in partnership with innovative and forward-thinking businesses and organisations across virtually every business sector in Northern Ireland and the UK.

