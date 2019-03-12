The Momentum Group Crowned Employer of the Year at FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards

The Momentum Group, a leading Tax Credit Advisory firm, has been named Employer of the Year at the prestigious FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards.

The gala event, which celebrated the success of businesses across the Northern Ireland business landscape, took place on Thursday 7th March at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast. Businesses from a wide range of industries and sectors attended the event where the winners were announced across 11 highly competitive categories.

The Employer of the Year Award recognised the Northern Ireland-based business who has demonstrated significant investment in their employees, including development and training, and as a result has created long-term business success and benefits to the local economy.

Tom Verner, Group Managing Director, The Momentum Group, commented: “I am delighted that The Momentum Group has been recognised as Employer of the Year at the recent 2019 FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards. We are incredibly honoured to have won this highly competitive category and to have been considered alongside such a high calibre group of businesses across all categories.

“Our success, including this recent award win, would not be possible without our expert team and I would like to thank the whole Momentum team for their continued hard work and commitment. I would also like to thank the organisers of the awards and the other finalists, Platinum Recruitment NI Ltd and MCL Consulting. This award is evidence of the great progress Momentum has been making every year, with its contribution to NI businesses and the overall economy. We have so far secured £125m in R&D tax relief approved, enabling companies to continue to innovate and grow.”

Momentum works with an increasing number of accountancy practices, business and financial consultants across the Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and the UK who partner with the specialist R&D Tax Credit Advisory Firm to enhance their service to clients, reduce workload and grow their businesses.

As category winner, Momentum will join all Northern Ireland winners at the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards UK-wide grand finale to be held in London in May 2019.

For more information on Momentum visit www.momentumgroupni.com