The Linenhall in Belfast city centre leading the way in technology

The Linenhall, a grade-A office development in the heart of Belfast city centre, has become the first-ever building in Northern Ireland to be certified for its robust digital connectivity by an internationally recognised rating agency.

The Linenhall, which is owned by Killultagh Estates, has achieved gold-level certification from commercial real estate and technology firm WiredScore, following ongoing improvements to the building’s digital infrastructure.

It follows in the footsteps of other high-quality buildings in the UK and Ireland which are also WiredScore gold-rated, including The Adelphi and the Brunel in London, as well as George’s Quay Plaza and One Dockland Central in Dublin.

WiredScore acts as a trusted benchmark for a building’s connectivity, giving greater transparency to tenants. The certification also provides landlords and developers with the necessary insights to improve and future-proof their buildings’ connectivity standards.

Brendan Boyd, Director at Killultagh Estates, commented: “The Linenhall’s WiredScore certification demonstrates our commitment to respond to occupier demands and needs in the Belfast office market.

“Great connectivity is core to the tenant experience, and by becoming the first developer to achieve this certification, we believe that we are setting a benchmark across other grade-A offices in the city.”

William Newton, President and EMEA MD at WiredScore, commented: “Digital connectivity has become an integral decision-making factor for businesses looking to move into new space. With Belfast on the rise, attracting both local and international tenants, Killultagh Estates has become a pioneer in the city by being the first to adopt Wired Certification.

“By placing an emphasis on providing superior connectivity and a robust digital infrastructure with this building, and soon the rest of their portfolio, they are ensuring that their commercial office space meets the increasing demands of today’s occupiers.”

Killultagh Estates is keen to implement WiredScore ratings throughout other buildings within its portfolio, including its new 9 storey grade-A office development, to be located at 5 Donegall Square South in Belfast city centre.

With plans for this office development to become the first building in Northern Ireland to achieve platinum-level WiredScore certification, it would replicate properties including LinkedIn’s headquarters in Dublin and Bishopsgate, London.

Councillor Donal Lyons, chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, welcomed the introduction of WiredScore into the Northern Ireland commercial property market.

Cllr Lyons said: “Innovative companies, both local and foreign direct investment, are demanding high-quality and more efficient workspaces in order to help them trade globally, as well as attract and retain stellar talent.

“Having WiredScore implemented throughout office buildings in our city centre will add another key selling point to Belfast’s offering in the market, and hopefully we will see many more of our developments becoming certified in the future.”

Belfast’s office market is currently enjoying its most successful year on record with office take-up in 2018 set to reach close to 1 million sq ft, with a number of high-profile lettings being completed.

David Wright, Office Agency Director at CBRE, added: “The office sector in Northern Ireland has flourished in 2018, and we expect this trend to continue into 2019 given the number of requirements for space in the city.

“A WiredScore rating for grade-A buildings, such as The Linenhall, makes their offering more compelling to both existing and future tenants.”