The Epic Countdown is On One Year to Go to The Open 2019 in Northern Ireland

In less than 365 days the eyes of the world will fall on Northern Ireland as it takes the number one position on the global golfing calendar with the arrival of The 148th Open.

Paula Grant (L) from Lisburn and Olivia Mehaffey (R) from Banbridge alongside Nicola Neill, owner of Blackrock House B&B in Portrush and Tourism NI’s Corporate Development Director Susie Brown.

Marking a historic return to Northern Ireland after 68 years, The Open will be held at Royal Portrush Golf Club from Sunday 14th – Sunday 21st July 2019 and is set to attract 190,000 eager spectators.

Over 20% of the entire ticket allocation for The 148th Open was snapped up within 48 hours of going on sale by fans eager to secure their place for the historic occasion. The Open will move to an all-ticket model for the first time in 2019 and it is expected to be the first ever Open Championship to sell out.

With less than one year to go, preparations are well underway with Tourism NI leading the countdown in earnest for the arrival of golf’s oldest and most international Championship.

Susie Brown, Corporate Development Director, Tourism NI said: “The 148th Open will be the biggest sporting event ever to have been held in Northern Ireland and this week marks a significant countdown to what has already been years in the planning.

Northern Ireland’s reputation as a premier destination for international events will be firmly established as a result of hosting the 148th Open and we can’t wait to show the world all we have to offer. From stand-out golf courses across the country, visitor attractions, hotels, and a rich heritage to award-winning food & drink and the warmest of welcomes, Northern Ireland is perfectly positioned to host an event of this calibre.”

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director Championships at The R&A, said, “We are looking forward to a historic milestone with the return of The Open to Northern Ireland for the first time in 68 years. There is real excitement among fans to see the world’s top golfers playing at Royal Portrush and it promises to be a fantastic championship.”

Fans who are keen to secure their tickets for the event well in advance can purchase them first through free membership of The One Club. Available via The Open’s official website, this is a way for golf aficionados to get even closer to the action with priority access and exclusive upgrade offers.

The hospitality and hotel industries across the country are looking forward to offering the warm welcome that Northern Ireland is famous for to the masses of local and out of state visitors as well as the world-famous attractions, landmark hotels, gastro experiences and outdoor adventures on offer.

With a wide-range of stunning hotels, bespoke B&Bs and self-serviced apartments to choose from across Northern Ireland, spectators are encouraged to plan their trip in advance, as accommodation is in high demand.

The 148th Open in Northern Ireland in numbers

1 – The number of times The Open has been held in Northern Ireland before 2019

For further information on The 148th Open log on to www.discovernorthernireland.com/golf

