The Best Online Casinos with a UK License in 2021

The United Kingdom always takes its online gambling activities fairly seriously, especially when compared to other territories in the west. It has one of the most comprehensive online gambling laws in the world, in fact. And a lot of that has to do with the fact that the nation is filled with avid gamblers who flock online daily to partake in online gambling. The United Kingdom Gambling Commission is the institution that’s in charge of overseeing and regulating the gambling activity in the region. And while the laws in the United Kingdom are relatively strict, citizens are still granted an ample amount of access to some of the best gambling sites in the world. In this article, we are going to go over some UK online casinos that are not just properly licensed and regulated but are also considered to be favorites among consumers.

The UK Gambling Commission

When it comes to licensing, the UK Gambling Commission is the most important institution in the United Kingdom for gambling companies and operators. They are essentially in charge of regulating anything that involves offline and online gambling activities within the issue. Anyone who seeks to establish any kind of legitimate gambling operation within the region has to seek a license from the UK Gambling Commission. And it’s not just for local operators either. Many offshore sites also need to become accredited by the Gambling Commission in order for UK residents to gain access to them. There are various parts of a website that the commission will check including the safety and security of users. Typically, operators will have to provide a comprehensive set of documents that prove the legitimacy of their operation.

How to Choose a Proper Online Casino

The first thing that you have to consider when you’re choosing an online casino is its legitimacy. That’s the number one priority to take note of to ensure the safety and protection of your user data and money. Fortunately, the UK Gambling Commission is very transparent in detailing which particular institutions are licensed to provide services to UK residents. At the end of this article, we are also going to be highlighting the best online casinos for you to check out which has licenses.

The Top Online Casinos with a UK License

Leo Vegas

Europe largest online gambling company, Leo Vegas has a great online casino. It offers bet options at its sportsbook for players from UK who sign up to play at Leo Vegas. Bingo is even available on its UK site, which offers players a chance to claim 50 Free Spins on its Game of The Week every single week. The Live Casino is also one of the best things about Leo Vegas where players can enjoy games like roulette, baccarat and blackjack etc. The Leo Vegas online casino is also accessible through their mobile app and it makes Leo Vegas an ideal choice for players from UK, who likes to play games through handheld devices.

Energy Casino

Energy Casino is one of the highest-rated online casinos in the UK. It offers a generous withdrawal limit with an incredibly diverse collection of games. Also, they have a reputation for always catering to customer complaints because of their effective customer support protocols. Lastly, fans visit the site for their popular progressive jackpot slots.

888 Casino

The 888 Casino is part of the larger 888 Holdings group which has been a household name in online gambling since 1997. It has a good selection of games from a number of different providers with their mobile apps being available for download on both IOS and Android. They also provide a large variety of live dealer game options.

Sloty Casino

Sloty Casino doesn’t come with a large collection of bells and whistles, but it’s still one of the most trusted sites out there for online gambling. It’s licensed by the authorities of both Malta and the United Kingdom, and it offers a wide range of games that are sure to delight online casino patrons.

Playzee Casino

Playzee Casino has some of the most popular progressive jackpot slots in the entire industry. They offer a large collection of games from different developers and so every visitor to the site is bound to find a game that they like. Aside from that, the site features live dealer games and 24/7 customer support.

Jonny Jackpot Casino

This medium-sized casino is one of the most popular sites in the United Kingdom. It boasts of a very comprehensive VIP program that truly rewards its patrons for loyalty. It also has a withdrawal limit that’s higher than the usual average and live dealer games are also available to play.

Mr. Green Casino

Mr. Green Casino is considered as one of the top-rated casinos all over the world. It first went online back in 2008 and immediately garnered a great reputation as a gambling service provider for online patrons. It offers users the ability to engage in unlimited withdrawals along with an extensive collection of live dealer games and progressive jackpot slots.

SlotsMillion Casino

Like many of the other popular sites on this list, SlotsMillion Casino offers very enticing progressive jackpot slots with huge withdrawal limits. There are also no additional fees that are set for deposits and withdrawals. Of course, live dealer options are also available on this popular platform.