The Barclay Group create 35 New Jobs

The Barclay Group is expanding its workforce. The company, which has been providing a range of communication services to businesses for over 21 years, is creating upwards of 35 new job roles throughout various divisions of the organisation.

The company has rapidly expanded, taking on 15 new staff in Q3 and is set to continue its growth, creating 35 new positions. The roles available include outbound and field sales, business support, administration and finance, account management, software development and technical support.

Located in Belfast City Centre, The Barclay Group employs around 200 staff across its 3 main sectors. The company has experienced steady growth since it began in 1997, becoming Northern Ireland’s only O2 direct network partner. Since then it has developed its offerings in mobile and landline solutions, digital services and the creation of its ISO accredited sister company, WorkPal; a mobile app for workflow management. The company has successfully been awarded a place on the Government Framework for the Digital Marketplace for the second year running, opening up a number of opportunities in the public sector.

Managing Director, Britt Megahey, emphasises the importance of maintaining a highly skilled workforce. “Our people are the connection between our clients and products. In an extremely competitive industry, we continue to be a leading communications provider in Northern Ireland and that is down to the dynamic and highly educated team of people we employ. The Barclay Group services over 75,000 connections across mobile, digital services and WorkPal and an increase in demand means we now need to expand our workforce. We have an exciting few years’ ahead of us with the aim of growing our brand in new and existing markets.”

With Bombardier’s recent announcement of 490 job losses, the creation of new jobs is a welcomed relief for many in the area.

The firm boasts a variety of well-known clients and partnerships, giving you the chance to work with some of the UK’s leading brands. You will have the opportunity to work alongside industry experts with over 65% of staff having over 7 years’ experience in communications and 60% have been with the company for 5 years or longer.

Offering a competitive starting salary, monthly bonuses and benefits for staff, the company recognises the importance of investing in their team. Regular training is provided to ensure that you have the skills to provide the best possible customer service.

For more information on specific job roles please visit our website at: www.barclaycomms.com/about/careers