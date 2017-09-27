Tesco Taste Festival continues to answer customer demand for local: VIDEO REPORT

The 9th annual Taste Festival brought 66 suppliers of food and drink together under one roof to showcase the breadth of local lines available to customers of Tesco Northern Ireland.

With more local lines being introduced year-on-year and new products being listed in direct response to consumer demand and developing food trends, Tesco Northern Ireland has long been the no1 retail champion of local food and drink – and this year’s Festival reaffirmed that to the weekend’s 25,000 visitors.

With the likes of Belfast gin Jawbox exhibiting for the first time to iconic brands such as Tayto, Irwin’s and Maine Lemonade, visitors to the Festival got the chance to sample some of the hottest new products on the shelves as well as reminding themselves of old favourites.

