Tesco Taste Festival: A Taste of local

Tess O’Neill (centre), Commercial Manager at Tesco Northern Ireland, joins local food and drink producers, (L-R) William Gilpin from Gilfresh, Jamie Thompson from Punjana Ltd, Tracy Hamilton from Mash Direct, and Bryan Boggs from Clandeboye Estate, all of whom will take part in Tesco’s flagship food and drink event, Tesco Taste Festival, which runs from 21st-23rd September.

The annual Tesco Taste Festival celebrates and showcases all that’s great about Northern Irish food and drink, with over 60 local producers and well-known chefs presenting an array of tasty delights. Now in its 10th year, the popular event is the perfect opportunity to get to know local food and drink brands a little bit better; meet the growers, bakers and makers, taste firm favourites and sample brand new products, whilst also enjoying live music and entertainment.

Commenting on the much-loved Tesco Taste Festival, which is now one of Northern Ireland’s biggest food events, Tess O’Neill, Commercial Manager at Tesco Northern Ireland, said: “Tesco is extremely proud of its history of supporting local producers who supply hundreds of quality product lines. Taste Festival is our way of celebrating these suppliers and the work they do to create some of the best food and drink available. With thousands attending each year, the festival always generates a fantastic atmosphere for families and foodies to enjoy and I would urge anyone who hasn’t experienced it to come along to enjoy all there is on offer.”

The three-day Tesco Taste Festival event takes place at Custom House Square, Belfast from Friday 21st– 23rd September. Entry is free.

Category: Articles