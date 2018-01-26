Ten things to do in Northern Ireland over the next ten days weeks
DiscoverNorthernIreland.com has stacks of fun things to do across NI, from family days out to gigs and cultural events. Here are 10 exciting things taking place this week (5 – 11 February 2018)
- Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games, Derry~Londonderry, 8-11 February. With all the visceral precision and thrills of the original, Lord Of The Dance: Dangerous Games features new staging, new costumes and choreography and forty of the world’s most outstanding young performers. The show is directed by Michael Flatley, and features his protégés, Morgan Comer and Cathal Keaney, at the Millennium Forum.
- Valentine’s Afternoon Tea, Belfast, 11 February 2018. Step back in time to a period of luxury, elegance and five-star service with Titanic Belfast’s romantic Valentine’s Afternoon Tea. A luxurious menu featuring a delicious selection of finger sandwiches, classic scones with fresh cream, mouth-watering cakes and exquisite patisserie.
- The Bob Dylan Band, Coleraine, 8 February. The Bob Dylan Band celebrate Dylan’s music with a high energy approach to songs from the prolific periods of his writing from the ’60s to modern times. Playing at the Riverside Theatre, the musicians are at the top of their art and together provide a fabulous show.
- The Fureys in Concert, Downpatrick, 9 February. As part of their 40th Anniversary tour, Irish legends, the Fureys return for another great night of music, songs and stories to the Down Arts Centre. Their emotive songs stir many emotions.
- Living History – Meet Our Norman Knight, Newtownards, 10-11 February. Discover more about Castle Espie’s Norman past, as part of a new history series. Uncover where the original “castle” was situated and children can try on authentic armour, all under the watchful gaze of a resident Norman knight.
- Winter Warmer: A Dram on the Bann, Coleraine, 10 February. Boat trip on the beautiful River Bann offering a relaxed and informative afternoon of whiskey and gin sampling, food tasting and a light sprinkling of stunning scenery and wildlife on the Bann Estuary. A marvellous opportunity to appreciate the historic town from a different perspective. Pre-booking essential: contact Wendy Gallagher at [email protected] or on (07912) 408 256.
- The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Belfast, 10 February. Global sensation The pipe band bring their tour to Belfast’s SSE Arena. From their formation in 2002 and a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004, to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014, the past 15 years has seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet.
- An Evening at The Waterfront with Carl Frampton, Belfast, 9 February. Spend an evening with the Pride of Belfast, ‘The Jackal’ Carl Frampton, as he talks about his career highlights from humble beginnings and amateur boxer days to becoming the two-weight World Champion and a global megastar.
- The Script, Belfast, 6 February. In celebration of their new album Freedom Child, The Script are back. The Irish three-piece are one of the biggest live bands, having sold over 1.4 million tickets across 203 headline shows and they sold out the legendary Croke Park stadium, see them play at the SSE Arena.
- The Great Concertos: Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, Belfast, 9 February. Beethoven’s Violin Concerto is the first giant of the genre and it is only fitting that it forms part of a season devoted to the Great Concertos. In this rescheduled concert, Sergey Khachatryan returns to the Ulster Hall with the Ulster Orchestra to perform the piece. Renowned as one of the great modern interpreters of the Concerto, this concert will be a spell-binding night of utter virtuosity.
