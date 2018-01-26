Tara Lodge is voted one of the best hotels in the UK

Tara Lodge Hotel in Belfast has been recognised as one of the best hotels in the UK in TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Awards 2018.

The luxury boutique accommodation, located in Belfast, has secured the number 15 position in the ‘Top 25 Hotels in the United Kingdom’ category beating stiff competition both locally and nationally.

The announcement follows Tara Lodge’s recent celebration at having been voted the number one hotel in Belfast on the sameglobal travel review site for the past ten years, consecutively.

Located in the Queen’s University Quarter of the city the hotel is described as having “A great location, very comfortable rooms, super friendly staff, and a top breakfast. 5 stars.”

Tara Lodge opened in 1998 in the Bohemian area of the city, and since then it has accrued an impressive awards cabinet to match the fantastic Trip Advisor endorsements. It is listed in the Michelin Great Britain and Ireland Guide and attracts guests world-wide. Famed for its delicious, home-cooked breakfasts, the luxury 34-bedroom property features exceptional bedrooms with many home comforts including Nespresso coffee machines, atmospheric lighting, sumptuous King Koil beds, high speed Wi-Fi and exclusive partnerships with many of the city’s tours and restaurants. It is also one of the few hotels in central Belfast to offer free, secure car parking.

Sinéad Tierney, General Manager says, “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded this fantastic accolade. And the fact that it is all down to the traveller’s choice means even more.

“We pride ourselves in offering an excellent service and to have it recognised in this way is just amazing.

“In my opinion, what makes us stand out is our attention to detail and a genuine interest in creating a 5* guest experience.”

Sinéad concluded: “I would like to thank each and every guest who has helped us secure this fantastic position amongst the best hotels in the United Kingdom.”

Conor O’Donnell, Owner of Tara Lodge, continues: “It’s a fantastic achievement to have been placed in the Top 25 UK Hotels for the 5th time. Our team consistently deliver the same level of excellence and it’s great to see them getting the recognition they deserve.

TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Awards represent the very best of travel, voted by millions of travellers. Tara Lodge is one of only two hotels in Northern Ireland listed and the only property in Belfast recognised in the annual awards.

For further information on Tara Lodge, visit www.taralodge.com.

