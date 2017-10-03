Tara Lodge beats every top hotel in Belfast on TripAdvisor for ten years straight

Tara Lodge, the four-star, luxury boutique hotel, located in the Queen’s University Quarter of the city, has been voted the number one property in Belfast on Trip Advisor for ten consecutive years beating every other top hotel in Belfast, including all of the 5 star hotels.

Over the last ten years, Tara Lodge has been given 96% “excellent” or “very good” ratings on TripAdvisor.

Conor O’Donnell, owner of Tara Lodge says, “It’s all down to attention to detail and genuinely caring about each and every guest’s experience.

“As a family run business, we are absolutely over the moon to have remained as the number one accommodation provider on Trip Advisor in Belfast for ten straight years.

“Our staff work exceptionally hard to ensure that each and every one of our guests get an experience like no other in the city.”

Sinead Tierney, General Manager, continues: “We are a close-knit team of highly trained, long serving staff.

“Collectively, from front of house, housekeeping, to waiting and kitchen staff, all 18 of us have an ethos that ensures that we are working towards the same goal: providing our guests with a unique experience in terms of comfort and service, which seeks to exceed their expectations.”

“As ambassadors for Northern Ireland, we take pride in helping our guests in every way that we can.

As well as providing luxurious accommodation, we act as a personal concierge service to ensure that guests get the most out of their stay with us.”

Tara Lodge opened in 1998 in the Bohemian area of the city, and since then it has accrued an impressive awards cabinet to match the fantastic Trip Advisor endorsement. It is listed in the Michelin Great Britain and Ireland Guide and attracts guests world-wide. Famed for its delicious, home-cooked breakfasts, the luxury 34-bedroom property features exceptional bedrooms with many home comforts including Nespresso coffee machines, atmospheric lighting, sumptuous King Koil beds as well as free parking, high speed Wi-Fi and exclusive partnerships with many of the city’s tours and restaurants.

To its guests, Tara Lodge is without compare. For further information on Tara Lodge, visit www.taralodge.com.

Category: Articles