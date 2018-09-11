Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces 90 new jobs at E+I Engineering

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has announced 90 new jobs at E+I Engineering Ltd. in Donegal. Announcing the jobs boost, the Taoiseach was also joined by Julie Sinnamon, Chief Executive of Enterprise Ireland and Philip O’Doherty, Managing Director of E+I Engineering.

E+I Engineering Ltd. is a global leader in the critical power distribution sector, manufacturing electrical switchgear, busduct systems and energy management software, for some of the most recognisable brands and technically advanced companies all over the world.

This major jobs boost, supported by Enterprise Ireland, is the latest in a series of Research and Development projects which began in 2004. The R&D projects have been rolled out across E+I Engineering’s manufacturing facilities in the United Arab Emirates and South Carolina in the USA. E+I Engineering currently employ 1,700 staff globally, with just under half in the North West of Ireland.

The new jobs and extension of the 215,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Donegal represents an investment of around €9.5 million by the company who now operates in over 40 countries around the world.

The new jobs created will include roles in engineering, project management, testing and production.

Taoisoach Leo Varadkar said today: “This is a fantastic boost for the North West by a company which is highly regarded here at home and around the world. These new high-quality skilled jobs, on top of the large numbers employed already, are testament to the hard work and dedication of an Irish company competing and winning in the global market place.”

“The Government is investing heavily in regional development, through Project Ireland 2040, our €116 billion investment plan. In Donegal, it means, for example, improved road transport including the development of the N56 between Dungloe and Glenties and between Mountcharles and Inver Road. It means reduced congestion in Letterkenny through a new dual carriageway and bypass and improved services in Letterkenny hospital.”

“All of these developments will help companies like E+I Engineering to continue to expand and attract more investment and employees. I wish everyone at the company the very best for their future endeavours and I will be looking on with interest as they continue to grow in the years ahead.”

Speaking at the announcement and opening of the newly extended manufacturing facility, Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland said: “A key focus for Enterprise Ireland is to support companies like E+I Engineering to build, scale and expand their reach internationally. E+I is a highly innovative Irish company with global ambition operating in a high growth sector. Enterprise Ireland has worked closely with E+I Engineering since 2004, supporting the company to scale in international markets including the US and Middle East, whilst creating employment domestically. Today’s announcement is a hugely positive development for the company and for employment in the North West region.”

Philip O’Doherty, Managing Director of E+I Engineering commented: “The Board of Directors are thrilled to be able to announce these new jobs today which are the latest in a series of job increases at home and internationally.”

“Our success is down to the hard work and dedication of our staff who have been instrumental in helping us drive forward the next stage of our development. Some of the new jobs have been created by the output of our research and development team and some have been created by the sales team gaining new customers.”

“We know just how competitive the industry is, so we strive to be ahead of the game by generating high quality, skilled jobs and providing the most professional leadership. This summer we have continued our very successful apprenticeship programme by taking on 22 new apprentices.”

“With the assistance of Enterprise Ireland, the overall investment will be a significant injection to the local economy here in the North West providing many direct and indirect benefits for the community.”

Donegal TD Joe McHugh, Government Chief Whip and Minister for the Irish language, Gaeltacht and the Islands added: “This is a huge sign of the positivity in Donegal and particularly this region of the county. This Government is investing in Co Donegal in a way that no government has done in the past and an expansion of this scale by such a highly regarded company as E+I Engineering is testament to the quality of the company and the impact this Government is making.”

