Take your manufacturing business to the next level with these five steps

If you’re looking to take your manufacturing business to the next level but are unsure how to make your first move, then this article can help. From investing in new technology, to improving staff retention, we’ve thought about what you need to consider to take your business to the next level.

Financial sign off

It may sound simple, but with the bright lights of a new venture clouding your view, sometimes you can forget the most obvious solution. If you’re wanting to take your manufacturing business to the next level, you’ll need to have an adequate amount of capital to progress.

As you’re already aware there’s a significant amount of risk that’s attached to owning your own business, let alone growing into new ventures. An alternative way new businesses are funding their projects is by crowdfunding. This peer to peer lending works through donations from entrepreneurs and, sometimes, strangers, looking to invest or offer support in interesting projects. Do make sure that you have the capital signed off, or a variety of financial options available before you commit to new clients, suppliers and orders.

Invest in new technology

With the growth in technology, the need to keep up with automated systems is apparent. From, groundbreaking artificial intelligence down to wireless networks, businesses will need to adjust their existing technology, or risk being left behind. For a manufacturing business that is looking to expand, you may want to upgrade your technology. When upgrading you’ll need to think about how you can better prepare for a growth in orders. The latest technology can increase productivity without compromising on safety. For example, for a car manufacturer, you may need to upgrade your small scale blast room into a larger secure space that has high-end ventilation. This will keep your staff safe and give you the opportunity for a faster product turnover.

Communicate

A manufacturing business would benefit from systems that can improve communication with new and existing clients. Even something as simple as a working google account can change how you operative, collaborate and communicate. Google is just one of the platforms that have seen some vital developments that would benefit any company looking to improve their communication. They’ve utilised their original email systems and developed the basic G Suites. The standard G Suites now includes a cloud based storage platform, conference video and voice calling, as well as a collaborative chat based platform. This will be useful as new innovative ideas can be discussed, shared and monitored.

Hire smart and retain

Any business is only as good as their products and their products are only as good as their employees. This is why hiring smartly is as important as retention. Quality over quantity is always a good motto to think about when assessing a workforce. Build a formal hiring process to ensure the right people are selected for positions. Demotivated employees can bring down an entire team, which is not a positive environment to grow a business in. Creating an environment that allows for employees to develop their skills and progress down a certain career path, within your company, will help boost morale and retain great staff.

Record, track and audit

As your manufacturing business grows, you’ll have more employees on your books, more stock in your warehouse and hopefully, more income rolling in. With this, it’s important to not let your finances get on top of you. Hire an accountant to lend financial expertise to keep track of everything from office supplies and stock to payroll and tax returns. Keeping a close eye on spends will help reduce unwanted office costs and help you clearly see what is going in and out of your business.

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Articles