Supplier of the year award for Tyrone-based AG

One of Northern Ireland’s leading manufacturers of Hard Landscaping and Building Products, AG, has been named ‘Supplier of the Year 2018’ at national awards; beating off stiff competition from large-scale manufacturers across the UK.

Tyrone-based AG was awarded the prestigious NBG Award within the ‘Civils and Landscaping CMT’ category at the independent builders merchant buying group’s gala event in Liverpool.

The awards honour the building industry’s major brands, recognising their contribution to the business success of NBG’s merchant partners.

NBG is a community of independent merchants committed to collective buying power and supporting suppliers in the building, plumbing and civils industries.

Stuart Thomas, Head of Sales at AG commented, “We are delighted to have received this award. Builders merchants play a key role in supporting AG’s business growth, so to be recognised as the top supplier of civils and landscaping products by NBG is fantastic.

“Well done to AG’s production, sales support, sales teams and the wider business for the hard work and determination which helped beat off some stern competition for this award.”