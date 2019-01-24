Suki Tea offers a stylish storage solution

Belfast-based boutique blender Suki Tea has introduced a series of colourful caddies for loose leaf teas, says Sam Butler.

The company, a Food NI member based in west Belfast and a leading local exporter of teas and fruit infusions, has developed the colourful tin caddies as a plastic-free option for storing tea.

The stylish caddies are available in ‘Red Berry’, ‘Apple Loves Mint’ and ‘Belfast Brew’ labels reflect three popular tea varieties blended by the company and are also designed as a perfect gift. The airtight tins are ideal for storing loose tea.

“They are an elegant and practical caddies which will take pride of place on any kitchen worktop and keep tea fresh,” says Suki joint founder Oscar Woolley.

“They are plastic-free and reusable! Just fill it up again and again! Under the pretty label, these tea caddies are embossed with our iconic sketches, a truly special keepsake.

“At Suki, we are very passionate about having complete respect for the planet. Single use plastic is a huge issue, our tea caddy is completely plastic free and reusable. Live better with loose tea and less waste’” he adds.

The caddies join Suki’s developing portfolio of tea accessories that already includes a specially designed stump teapot and bamboo trays.

Mr Woolley, a native of Nottingham, founded Suki Tea in 2005 with business partner Anne Irwin and launched the tea blending operation at St George’s Market in Belfast.

The specialist tea business has blended an extensive range of quality teas and fruit infusions and has won a host of UK Great Taste Awards. The teas are on sale throughout the UK and exported to Japan, Africa and Europe.

As well as blending teas from Kenya, India, China and Japan, the company is developing a tea plantation, only the second of its kind in the British Isles.

Tea plants imported from Kenya, nurtured at Greenmount Agricultural in Antrim, are now growing near Portaferry on Strangford Lough.