Subway looks to a ‘Fresh Forward’ Future as First Concept Store Opens in Northern Ireland

Subway has marked its 20th year in Northern Ireland with the opening of its first Subway® Fresh Forward concept store in Northern Ireland.

Representing an investment of £90,000 the latest Ballycastle eatery is the 50th Subway® Fresh Forward premise to open in Ireland and the 100th store in Europe.

Subway® Fresh Forward is set to transform the customer experience with the new concept created by FRCH Design Worldwide who has designed a bespoke and sensory space for customers. Incorporating a bright new colour palette, inspired by fresh vegetables, the new store also features the first digital menu boards for Subway®.

The chain opened their first Northern Ireland store on Botanic Avenue in Belfast in 1998. Since then, the brand has opened 105 stores and created over 1,500 jobs in Northern Ireland.

Stacey Brown, Development Manager for Subway® Northern Ireland, hopes the new design concept, which is based inside Ballycastle Spar, will give customers an enhanced experience when enjoying healthy, hearty food.

“We are delighted to bring the Fresh Forward design concept to Northern Ireland. SUBWAY® has been on a continued journey of reinvigoration of our brand and customer experience. The distinctive Fresh Forward design concept has been rolled out in stores across the island of Ireland over the last few months and the investment in bringing Subway® Fresh Forward to Northern Ireland demonstrates our commitment to that brand evolution.

“The modern design gives an enhanced customer experience through both the way that they order and the way they enjoy their meal. We are looking forward to welcoming both loyal and new customers.”

The Ballycastle store is the first of 8 Subway® Fresh Forward stores planned for Northern Ireland over the next 6 months.

Category: Articles