Stop Waffling and Stick To The Hook – perfect business speaking

There is no shortage of business-related self-help books: a simple search of Amazon’s Book section with the term ‘business speaking’ returns upwards of 4000 results!

However, business books tend to follow a dominant trend of focus on the ‘transmission’ end of conversation, and not the ‘reception’ end. Contrary to popular belief, over-preparing what you say in a presentation can work to your detriment, because it causes a fixation on your end of the conversation – and after all, every good conversation is a two way street. We must remember that however well we know this material, the audience does not, and we cannot relate it to them as if they are familiar.

We have to hook the audience early on, in a way that works for them. Simon de Cintra, presentation coach and author of Unlock Your Business Voice – How to Speak As Well As You Think (£12.99, Rethink Press) reveals how you can stop waffling and stick to the hook!

Start at the End

There is a very common train of thought in business presentation. You are presenting to busy and professional people, and you want them to quickly become as familiar with your points as you are, so you rush to cram a lot of detail into a short period of time. After all, we were always taught to show our ‘working’ at school when solving problems.

However, business professionals usually don’t want to see the working, they don’t want the finer details – they want the key points. Presentations can be improved hugely by beating them to this punch, and understanding exactly how they want to be spoken to. So begin by presenting your audience with the golden nugget, the ingredient of your presentation that is actually of interest to them, and elaborate from there.

Reverse the Current

I find it helpful to use the image of an old-fashioned hourglass in a wooden frame. Picture turning the hourglass, and seeing every individual grain work together to form a flow that pours

from one end of the glass to the other, with the last grains to fall sitting at the top of the pile of sand. The information you communicate in a presentation should work in the same way, with all the separate elements flowing in unison. Now imagine turning the glass again, with the last few grains now falling first – these grains are your conclusion or hook. This time is the way you should give an engaging presentation, with your conclusion first and supporting information next.

Delivering a presentation that grabs the attention of the audience and keeping it throughout is all about letting go of the transmission of your material, and paying more attention to the way it is received. Only by giving thought to how it feels to be the audience of your presentation, and giving consideration to what they want to take away from it, will you really communicate efficiently and achieve the results you are looking for.

Top Tips

In addition to having regard for the emotions and requirements of the audience, there are a few little tips you can follow to make sure your next presentation is an engaging and successful one that marks the beginning of a new business journey.

Take a deep, calming breath before beginning

Keep your body language open and welcoming – beware of defensive characteristics

Make natural eye contact regularly with each of the people you are speaking to

Don’t be afraid to smile, but don’t force it

Most important of all – be authentic in every possible way

About the Author | Simon de Cintra

Simon de Cintra has over 25 years experience in business and provides coaching and mentoring for people who are looking to gain confidence with their public speaking skills or want to learn how to lead

and influence others.In 2006 Simon founded MyFirstTrainers® and has delivered workshops at leading business schools and internationally for major blue chip companies. Simon specialises in personal impact, influencing and persuading stakeholders and public speaking skills for introverts working in complex and highly technical environments.

is varied career inspired him to seek the formula behind authentic communication revealed in his new book Unlock Your Business Voice – How to Speak As Well As You Think (£12.99, Rethink Press). On-sale February 2018 from Amazon at £12.99. To keep updated visit http://www.myfirsttrainers.com/author/simon/

Category: Articles, Business Advice, Family Business, How To articles, The Longer Read