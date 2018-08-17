Stephen Smyth, TCTS Group Ltd: 40under40 Profile

Founder and MD of TCTS Group Ltd Stephen Smyth GDipEng MIRTE MSOE Aff.Inst. A.E.A. MIAATI, created this company from his years of experience in the specialist fields of: Automotive Engineering, Vehicle Examination, Collision Investigation, Accident Investigation, Transport Management, Transport Enforcement, Special Investigations, Examination & Assessment, Driving, Logistics, Lecturing and Training.

Stephen is highly recognized within these sectors as a Road Safety Practitioner and came to connect his companies to one overall group, TCTS Group Ltd. This joined together his six main divisions which now provide full compliance support in all areas within the transport & commercial sectors.

With the passion and drive Stephen has towards Road Safety & Education, he strives to ensure close continuous working relationships with Transport Operators and Government Agencies to ensure full compliance with Operator Licence and Health & Safety. This in turn has resulted in rapid growth and expansion of the TCTS Group.