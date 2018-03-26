Stena Line adds a touch of Hygge to Irish Sea

Stena Line has just launched the Irish Sea’s first dedicated onboard passenger recliner suite… the Hygge Recline Lounge.

Hygge (pronounced hoo-gah) is a Scandinavian concept which conveys a therapeutic sense of cosiness, comfort and well-being, attributes which are in abundance in the new sumptuous lounges on board Stena Line’s Superfast vessels operating between Belfast and Cairnryan.

The new dedicated lounges, priced from £5 per person, offer luxury reclined seats set in a private, ultra-stylish but cosy surrounding to help passengers unwind and enjoy the short 2hr 15 min crossing between Northern Ireland and Scotland. The Hygge Recline Lounge (launched 23rd March) aims to provide guests with a relaxing ferry travel experience which will leave them fully refreshed for their onward journeys.

Orla Noonan, Stena Line’s Travel Commercial Manager (Irish Sea North) said: “As a Swedish-owned company, the concept of Hygge is one we are fully aware of and embrace so we are delighted to be able to extend this Scandinavian wellness mantra to our Irish Sea customers. The new Hygge Recline Lounges will expand our existing array of unique passenger facilities which already include our premium Stena Plus, and the only spa on the Irish Sea – Pure Nordic Spa.

Orla Noonan added: “The introduction of the new Hygge Recline Lounges on our Belfast to Cairnryan vessels are the latest additions to our customer facilities investment programme. With the expansion of our Stena Plus lounges on the Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey which operate on our Belfast – Liverpool service, 2018 will mark another raising of the bar for customer service levels on the Irish Sea and once again it’s Stena Line leading the way.”

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, offering the biggest fleet and the widest choice of routes between Britain to Ireland including Belfast to Liverpool and Heysham, Belfast to Cairnryan, Dublin to Holyhead and Rosslare to Fishguard routes, a total of 228 weekly sailing options between Britain and Ireland. Stena Line also offers a direct service from Rosslare to Cherbourg with three return crossings a week.

Category: Articles