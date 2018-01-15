Stars sought of DANI Awards 2018

The rising stars of Northern Ireland’s digital industry are being sought for the eighth annual DANI Awards identifying the cleverest, boldest and original digital media in the province.

Since 2011, the DANI Awards have been searching for the best talent and online technologies from individuals and corporations both large and small who push limits and deliver innovation and impact.

Founder Naomh McElhatton said, “Digital media is everywhere with more content being produced every day and more businesses adapting to tech. There appears to be no stopping the growth of the sector in Northern Ireland with companies delivering projects for clients across the globe. What is popular one day can be almost non-existent the next so this year the judges will be looking at the entries who are keeping abreast of new trends and advances in technologies”.

This year’s judges all hail from outside Northern Ireland comprising representatives from the UK’s Digital Catapult and Virgin Media who will aim to find the best application of talent and technology across twenty categories including SEO, social media, retail, education, healthcare, travel and tourism, food and drink, fashion and beauty, agency and website.

Two categories, rising star under 30 and digital business person of year, are by nomination only with shortlisted entrants going forward to a panel interview.

Entries are now open and will close at 5pm Friday 22nd February.

For full details go to www.thedaniawards.com. Winner’s will be announced at Whitla Hall in Belfast on Friday 13th April 2018.

Category: Articles