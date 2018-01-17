Technology top of the agenda for St Louis Grammar School

Students from St Louis Grammar School, Kilkeel, are pictured visiting leading ICT solutions provider, Fujitsu. As well as taking part in a variety of technology themed games and activities, students spoke with Fujitsu apprentices and members of staff about the range of roles available in the sector and learnt about the latest technology trends.

Speaking about the educational visit, Sinead Dillon, Principal Consultant at Fujitsu said; We were delighted to welcome local students to Fujitsu and showcase the vast array of roles and opportunities available in the technology sector. Young people in Northern Ireland are inquisitive, tech-savvy and creative. Through visits like this, we can inspire students to harness these attributes and apply them to a career in ICT.”

Category: Articles