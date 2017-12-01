SRC secures record medal haul at WorldSkills UK

Southern Regional College has scooped the highest number of medals of any NI College at WorldSkills UK, securing a top ranking in the national medal league table.

Students from Northern Ireland’s best performing college brought home an unprecedented clutch of award wins, including two gold medals, one silver, two bronze medals and two ‘highly commended’ awards.

SRC students joined more than 500 of the finest apprentices and students from across the UK to compete at the annual Skills Show held at the NEC, Birmingham, to secure their much-deserved win for the region.

The Skills Show is the UK’s largest apprenticeship, careers and skills event. It hosts the national finals of the WorldSkills UK competitions and brings together the UK’s leading employers, colleges and training providers all in one place.

Victoria Black from Dromore took home a gold medal in Forensic Science and Lauren McMahon from Warrenpoint secured her gold medal after showcasing her credentials in Media Make-up. The two students are now officially number one in their respective skill categories in the whole of the UK.

Cathal Murphy from Newry won silver in Wall and Floor Tiling, James Gracey from Dromore took home a bronze medal in Butchery. Ryan Finnegan from Dundrum won bronze in Culinary Arts.

Richard Shannon from Kilkeel was ‘highly commended’ for his standout skills showcased in joinery, while Daniel McBurney gained an equally honourable placement for his work in the Wall and Floor Tiling category.

SRC Chief Executive, Brian Doran, said: “Across the six colleges in Northern Ireland, SRC has a long list of accomplished and award-winning students and I’m delighted by the performances of those who attended this year’s WorldSkills UK event. Their sheer hard work and their commitment to excellence in each of their subjects and training areas has clearly paid off and I congratulate them wholeheartedly.”

Nearly 150 young people have now been named in the WorldSkills UK official squad and are one step closer to competing against the globe’s best skilled young people.

SRC in Northern Ireland and Coleg Cambria in Wales have the highest number of any education provider, with six learners in the squad, members of which will now undertake an intensive two-year training and selection process with the hope of earning a place in the prestigious Team UK for Kazan 2019.

Earlier this year, SRC topped an official Further Education leader board to confirm its place as the best performing college in Northern Ireland.

In its annual independent report published by the Department for the Economy and the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre, which assess the overall performance of all Northern Ireland Higher and Further Education Colleges, SRC’s six campuses came out on top in all the key performance indicators.

SRC is the largest Further and Higher Education College outside of Belfast, with major educational facilities based in Armagh, Banbridge, Kilkeel, Lurgan, Newry and Portadown.

