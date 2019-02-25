Speakers announced for Annual Female Entrepreneurs Conference

Women in Business and the Causeway Enterprise Agency are again collaborating to celebrate International Women’s Day on 8th March by hosting their 3rd Annual Female Entrepreneurs Conference.

Lesley O’Hanlon, Head of Programmes, Women in Business, Sarah Travers and Jayne Taggart, Chief Executive Causeway Enterprise Agency

The day of inspiration, networking and learning will take place at the Galgorm Resort and Spa with key sponsors including the Yes You Can programme. Attendees will enjoy thought provoking insights and honest advice from industry experts to help their businesses and careers grow and thrive.

Three outstanding business entrepreneurs have been announced as keynote speakers including, Unstoppable Tracy Schmitt, a top inspirational speaker; Josephine Fairley, co-founder of Green & Blacks and Channelle, Lady McCoy, co-founder of Chanelle Pharmaceutical Group and star of RTE’s Dragon’s Den.

To coincide with the event, Women in Business will be launching their exciting new 3-year Female Enterprise Programme, ‘Yes You Can’ which is a collaboration between Women in Business, the 11 Local Councils and Invest NI.

Roseann Kelly, Women in Business Chief Executive explained, “Following the outstanding success of the last two annual Female Entrepreneurs Conferences, we are delighted to once again deliver a world class event on International Women’s Day. Northern Ireland is home to a wealth of talented and inspirational business women and by bringing these women together we are creating a strong network of empowered, supportive and motivated individuals.

“With recent findings* revealing that only three of Northern Ireland’s top businesses are headed by women, we must come together to address this imbalance through education, mutual support and empowerment. Events such as the Female Entrepreneur Conference are essential in working towards levelling the playing field by inspiring female entrepreneurs of today and the future.

“We are also delighted to be launching the Yes You Can programme, a wonderful opportunity for female business owners at any stage of their career to be acknowledged for their work and to benefit from a cash injection.”

Jayne Taggart, Chief Executive Causeway Enterprise Agency commented, “We are excited to be hosting our third annual conference in partnership with Women in Business. We are set to welcome over 300 inspirational business leaders for a dynamic event celebrating the success of women, while delivering motivation and empowerment through exceptional speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions. It promises to be an exhilarating day and with tickets already selling quickly we advise that you book yours now to avoid disappointment.”

“Our guest speakers are incredibly inspirational and are sure to ignite attendees’ drive and passion. We are looking forward to another hugely successful event and participating in and delivering some really insightful debate.”

To find out more about the conference or to book your ticket visit www.womeninbusinessni.com