Something for the weekend? Latest offers from Discover NI

Northern Ireland boasts a wide choice of irresistible places to stay including beautiful B&Bs, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties. Discover NI has selected the best offers of the week to help you plan a short break.

Portaferry Gala Weekend Deal, The Portaferry Hotel, Co. Down from £155 per person sharing.

Stay for two nights at the three-star Portaferry Hotel and enjoy the Portaferry Gala Festival, Northern Ireland’s longest running weeklong festival, celebrating its 51st year. Enjoy the float parade and the Po Parade, guaranteed fun for all. Offer includes two nights bed & breakfast accommodation and a two-course meal on an evening of your choice. To book call 4272 8231. Offer available 20-21 July.

Toast the Causeway Coast, Bayview Hotel, Co. Antrim from £80 per person sharing

The three-star Bayview Hotel is located in the heart of the picturesque village of Portballintrae, one mile from Bushmills, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and close to the Giants Causeway, Old Bushmills Distillery and Dunluce Castle. Offer includes overnight accommodation, Bushmills coffee or hot chocolate on arrival, a four-course meal in the Porthole restaurant and breakfast the following morning plus a discount voucher for the world famous Bushmills Distillery. To book call 2073 4100. Offer available until 31 May.

Blessingbourne Stable Apartment: Spring Saver from £226 per stay

Located in the heart of Blessingbourne Estate in the historic 300 year old courtyard, these charming four-star stable apartments offer unique and pet-friendly self-catering accommodation. Offer includes two nights’ accommodation, access to the estate’s 550 acre grounds, a complimentary welcome hamper and 20% off bike hire. To book call 8952 1188. Offer available until 28 June.

All offers are subject to availability. For further information visit www.discovernorthernireland.com

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: After 5 - Your Lifestyle, Articles, Hotel Reviews