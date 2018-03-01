Soda & Starch Pantry and Grill to Revitalise Traditional Food Offering in Derry City

Soda & Starch Pantry and Grill, a new restaurant located in the heart of Derry’s Craft Village, will open its doors to the public today (Thursday 1st March 2018). The menu will appeal to ‘foodies’ who love tantalising, wholesome Northern Ireland cooking.

The restaurant will offer passers by the chance to relax and take a break whilst visiting the North West.

With a variety of delicious foods and drinks on the menu, it’s a place to unwind in friendly and welcoming settings.

Using locally sourced produce, Soda & Starch Pantry and Grill is designed to cater to different tastes and appetites as it offers a range of options, from a simple sandwich lunch through to a four course formal dinner.

Soda & Starch Pantry and Grill is a partnership between Head Chef Raymond Moran and local entrepreneur Ciaran O’Neill who operates the successful Bishop’s Gate Hotel within the Walled City.

Head Chef Raymond Moran discusses the concept: “Soda & Starch Pantry and Grill is all about the traditional home kitchen and the wonderful smells of classic soda and wheaten bread baking. We hope to recreate many childhood memories with classic dishes and puddings. Our aim is to introduce local people and new visitors to our city to great traditional foods served in this part of the world.

“A perfect destination for coffee and scones or a homemade slice of cake, visitors will also have an opportunity to savour the light lunch menu options or simply enjoy a wonderful piece of local fish cooked to perfection with a nice glass of wine to mark the end of a busy day. Living in Northern Ireland we are so fortunate to have such a beautiful coastline, with stunning walks and the opportunity to have fish fresh from the sea to table”.

Open seven days a week from 10am daily, Soda & Starch Pantry and Grill will serve: breakfast and brunch; coffee and scones; lunch classics including pies and pasta; daily specials; healthy and hearty soups and sandwiches. In the evenings, from Thursday to Saturday, the venue will specialise in seafood and steaks and good old fashioned comfort food.

Local entrepreneur Ciaran O’Neill says: “We are excited to be expanding after successfully opening Bishop’s Gate boutique hotel in 2016. Partnering with Raymond in the opening of Soda & Starch Pantry and Grill was a natural choice. Raymond is an accomplished chef and he is very passionate about the food he serves.

The city centre is quickly becoming a hive of good places to eat and we are delighted to add an all-day food offering. We hope it will enhance Derry-Londonderry’s already exciting food scene. Soda & Starch Pantry and Grill will focus on good food and excellent service in the great surroundings of the Craft Village.”

Helen Quigley of the Inner City Trust adds: “Inner City Trust is delighted to welcome Soda & Starch Pantry and Grill as a fantastic new addition to the Craft Village. The Village is established as a unique and vibrant space in the heart of the Walled City.

“The new restaurant will complement the existing eclectic offering of local crafts and artisan produce that are currently available in the space. Ciaran operates the award-winning Bishop’s Gate Hotel, which was developed by the Trust and which has transformed the streetscape, re-animated the surrounding area and proved a huge draw for tourists and locals alike. Ciaran has proved to be a first-class operator and we look forward to working with him and his team to further develop this hidden gem in our City centre.”

Category: Articles, Everything Foodie!