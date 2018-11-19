Social Bee NI announces Social Media Workshops

Following the success of previous strategic workshops, Social Media Consultancy, Social Bee NI has announced an additional online business training day. Providing an insight into how local business owners can leverage online channels to enhance their brand and client base, the training course takes place on Wednesday 21st November from 10.00am – 3.30pm at the Northern Ireland Hospice, Somerton Road, Belfast.

The Facebook and Instagram training course will focus on how businesses can use these social media platforms to effectively establish their online presence with overall aim of achieving more business wins, enhance sales levels and enable businesses to grow and become more recognisable within their target industries.

Discussing the upcoming training day, Louise Brogan, founder, Social Bee NI said, “In a world where social media is such a powerful force in social and business circles it is extremely important that local businesses are aware of the knowledge and skills needed to effectively market their business via social media, specifically Facebook and Instagram. With social media evolving rapidly and new trends emerging on a daily basis, it is imperative that businesses are keeping up to speed, otherwise they could miss out on opportunities to further their company’s presence.”

The workshop will cover a range of techniques to enable businesses to improve their Facebook and Instagram presence, including how to be consistent with Facebook marketing, audience interaction and engagement, how to build an Instagram following, connect with influencers, and much more.

“Those interested in attending are welcome to come to the full day or either the morning Facebook or afternoon Instagram sessions, depending on suitability to their business. I look forward to welcoming everyone on the day!” added Louise.

For those interesting in attending Social Bee NI’s Facebook and Instagram Social Media Training Day please note that all ticket prices include lunch and each ticket holder should bring along a laptop and mobile phone. For more information on the workshop or to book your place visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/social-media-workshop-day-facebook-and-instagram-tickets-50640326580 and follow Social Bee NI on Twitter @socialbeeNI