Sinead Doyle MCE PR: 40under40 Profile

Sinead Doyle is MCE’s head of consumer PR, leading MCE’s lifestyle and consumer division. Supported by a team of five consultants, Sinead designs and delivers effective PR, marketing and communications strategies and projects for MCE’s growing consumer client base, including the Beannchor Group, The Merchant Hotel, Bullitt Belfast, Tourism Ireland, Special Olympics Ireland, Dillon Bass, The OUTLET, SuperValu & Centra and The Irish Landmark Trust.

In January 2017, Sinead achieved CIPR Chartered PR Practitioner status – the highest level of accreditation for PR professionals awarded by the CIPR and is the immediate past Chair of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations Northern Ireland.

A well-known and respected figure within the industry, Sinead is committed to delivering real and tangible results for clients that deliver against their business objectives. A trusted advisor to clients, Sinead offers particular expertise in profile building, consumer engagement, crisis management, media relations, stakeholder engagement and social media strategy.