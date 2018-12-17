Shredbank reaches £15K fundraising milestone for dementia charity

ShredBank has reached a milestone fundraising total of over £15,000, which has been donated to Alzheimer’s Research UK as part of ShredBank’s ongoing commitment to supporting worthwhile causes.

The impressive donation record, which was achieved through monthly ‘shredathons’, will be used by ShredBank’s chosen charity to fund ongoing research in dementia, its causes, how it can be diagnosed earlier and effective treatment.

Speaking about the company’s remarkable fundraising achievement, James Carson, co-founder of ShredBank, said: “Alzheimer’s Research UK is a charity which is very dear to us, so we’re delighted to be able to support the work they do by utilising our services to raise enough money to help make a difference. By hosting free monthly shredathons, the public have been able to dispose of confidential and personal documents on one of our state-of-the-art mobile shredding trucks, which ensures the process is easy, quick and secure. Those who use the complimentary service give generously and the initiative has helped us exceed £15,000 and we look forward to adding to this total with each monthly shredathon.”

Matt Clarke, Northern Ireland Fundraising Officer for Alzheimer’s Research UK, commented on the importance of financial support for the charity, saying:

“Fundraising is essential to help make breakthroughs possible in dementia research. We firmly believe in the power of research to put a stop to the fear, harm and heartbreak of dementia. The support we receive from businesses like ShredBank, helps fund vital research and world class studies that give us the best chance of overcoming dementia sooner and we are extremely grateful for their continued backing.”

ShredBank’s shredathon is hosted on the last Friday of every month at Forestside shopping centre, where one of the company’s mobile shredding trucks will be on site from 12-2pm to confidentially shred documents, bills, bank statements and other paperwork, which will then be recycled. The service is free of charge, however donations towards Alzheimer’s Research UK are warmly welcomed. All funds raised go directly to the charity.

Alzheimer’s Research is the UK’s leading dementia research charity, dedicated to causes, diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure. Backed by passionate scientists and supporters, the charity is challenging the way people think about dementia, uniting big thinkers in the field and funding innovative science that will deliver a cure.

For more information about ShredBank and details of the monthly shredathon, visit www.shredbank.co.uk