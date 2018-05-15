Selective Business Travel scoops overall Excellence Award

Belfast-headquartered Selective Business Travel is flying high this month, winning the award for Overall Excellence in the prestigious Aer Lingus Take Off Foundation Business Awards and moving into 27th place in the UK ‘Top 50’* rankings of specialist Travel Management Companies.

The achievements reinforce the increasing success of the business whose turnover rose last year to top £58.7 million. The company, with 114 travel professionals is now firmly established as the largest and most commercially successful TMC in Ireland, and one of the top performing businesses in its sector in the UK.

Delighted at the latest double win, Keith Graham, Managing Director, said, “We are thrilled to have won top place in high profile awards which look at performance ‘in the round’, judging commercial achievements, growth and financial results, innovation, sustainability and commitment to workplace excellence. This is fantastic recognition for all our employees and gives us impetus to carry on the good work for the future, secure in the knowledge that we’re so clearly on the right track for continued growth.

“New business wins amounting to £4.5 million in 2017 have taken us from 32nd in the UK last year to 27th, and we are firmly committed to a vision of sustainable success which ensures we retain existing clients as well as generating new ones, continuing our upward trajectory.

“Ours is a crowded marketplace and standing out requires an innovative and determined approach, supported by the very latest technology, but great people really are the heart of everything we do … and I am proud to say that we have the best in the business right here in Belfast.”

Selective Travel Management provides expert services to a diverse portfolio of clients ranging from SMEs to major multi-national companies; public, charitable and voluntary sector organisations and many of the UK’s leading Universities and higher education establishments. Notably, here in Northern Ireland, its portfolio includes the £10million Framework Travel Management contract to service the Northern Ireland Public Sector, by far the largest contract of its kind in the local marketplace.

The company provides its clients with individually tailored, high tech, 24/7 global services, with innovative support systems to address often complex issues such as Duty of Care obligations for corporate travellers.

