Ryan McCavigan, Interface: 40under40 Profile

| August 17, 2018

Ryan McCaviganRyan McCavigan has been an employee of Interface for over 12 years. He has moved from a position on the factory floor to New Product Development Manager in 2014.

In this role, Ryan is taking and shaping decisions which have a direct impact upon the organisation. He has been responsible for the development of over 100 products, including ‘Composure’ – Interface’s biggest selling product in every global market that the company operates in.

Ryan has a drive to innovate, challenge and question existing procedures and work as part of a global team to deliver creative and efficient solutions. Ryan has been afforded enormous opportunities by Interface to work internationally and at the highest levels of the company.

Outside of work, Ryan enjoys spending time with his young family and likes to watch and play sports.

Ryan’s Top Business Tip

The greater danger for most of us lies not in setting our aim too high and falling short; but in setting our aim too low, and achieving our mark.
