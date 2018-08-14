Russian business will pay for Kremlin’s wishes

Putin’s economic assistant created a big buzz

Andrey Belousov, Putin’s economic assistant, created a big buzz at the end of last week by announcing the confiscation of 0.5 trillion roubles as they were considered “excess profits” of mining, petrochemical and metallurgical companies. In fact, the distribution channel of this announcement together with its content, looks rather like a poorly prepared provocation.

If we interpret the words of Belousov literally, we come to the conclusion that he’s saying the standard government budget fulfilling mechanism via a tax system is no longer sufficient.

The officials want to be involved in redistribution of private companies’ profits directly. And no one cares that no such legal system for such “expropriation” exists. As a result, there is no point in businessmen declaring high profits legally if they can be “confiscated for the government’s needs”.

This is exactly how the message was perceived by Russian businessmen after reading Belousov’s letter, which was distributed via the Telegram channel. Telegram is considered a non-trustworthy, anonymous messenger, which is officially illegal in Russia. Yet, the letter was real and contained the beautiful signature of the Russian president. However, what’s even more interesting is that the letter suggests confiscating funds from the companies’ income (not the profits), which will also put their investment plans into danger.

Mr. Belousov explains his logic in the letter in detail: “The profits of the listed companies were generated not owing to their hard work and efforts, but due to high prices for raw materials on the global arena.” What’s interesting is, if the metallurgical companies are affected by these obligations, the oil companies will not be, despite their excess profits. Perhaps one of the reasons for this inequality is the powerful head of the Rosneft Company, a person close to Mr. Putin—Igor Sechyn. In the past, conflicts with Sechyn have led to some officials being jailed.

The letter had a bomb-like effect on Russia’s mass media and caused a real scandal, whereas the stocks of metallurgical and other companies have fallen by several per cent. Therefore, some mass media channels proposed the possibility that the Kremlin has tested the reaction of businessmen on “expropriation” with this letter, whereas its author could have gained from the consequential fall of stocks. Nevertheless, such an official’s initiative might have a negative effect on the public rating of Putin.

Furthermore, “expropriation taxes” look rather like communists’ initiatives, which are totally different from the views of Putin’s party philosophy. In relation to these last events, many Russians recall the Bolshevik Revolution, which led to massive expropriation of the assets and capitals of businessmen and the aristocracy. However, these dramatic changes haven’t tuned the poor into the rich. Rather they have caused a massive rise in unqualified human resources, whereas the qualified specialists tried to escape from Russia forever. It’s very unlikely that Putin would like to repeat history.

