Russell’s Food & Drink makes Christmas real for some Irish FA Supporters

Richard Kennedy, Store Manager, Russell’s Food & Drink Woodstock Road, Jordan Magowan, competition winner from East Belfast

Russell’s Food & Drink, in partnership with Ginsters, has been offering shoppers the chance to win exclusive Irish FA experiences and prizes.

Jordan Magowan from East Belfast was the lucky recipient of a signed football by the Northern Ireland senior squad.

Jordan submitted his entry in the Russell’s Woodstock Road store and was presented with his prize by store manager, Richard Kennedy.