Rushmere Shopping Centre to sponsor Ulster Youth Orchestra

Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon has confirmed it will be sponsoring the Ulster Youth Orchestra throughout 2018 and ‘19.

Following performances by the talented young people in the centre last summer, Rushmere will welcome select groups of musicians to perform ensemble recitals for shoppers and centre patrons over the next twelve months.

The sponsorship arrangement with the orchestra will also benefit customers with various craft and entertainment activities taking place on-mall, including making toy instruments or providing a general introduction to classical music.

Martin Walsh, Centre Manager at Rushmere, said; “Having the Ulster Youth Orchestra perform in the centre last summer provided a new and truly wonderful experience for our patrons and we wanted to continue this special partnership.

“When we discovered that 50% of their members live within a 25-mile radius of Rushmere, we knew that we already provide so much for these young musicians and their families so are delighted that we can help support them in this way and provide an outlet that families and friends can enjoy all year.”

Rushmere will have visibility on the Ulster Youth Orchestra’s programmes at their various events, promotional flyers and at their 25th Anniversary concert at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on 25th August 2018, strengthening its supportive message of the arts across Northern Ireland.

Fiona McCann, Ulster Youth Orchestra Administrator, said; “We are thrilled to welcome Rushmere Shopping Centre as sponsors. The centre is now part of a rich heritage of culture and creativity across Northern Ireland for our young people and its support will help further progress our reach and opportunity.”

The centre will ultimately welcome the orchestra’s full complement of musicians in 2019.

For more information on the orchestra visit www.uyo.org.uk

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Articles