Roe Park Resort awarded TripAdvisor ‘Hall of Fame’

Roe Park, the 4-star golf and spa resort in Limavady, has been recognised for outstanding excellence having been awarded a place in the TripAdvisor ‘Hall of Fame’.

Since 2011, the Certificate of Excellence has honoured hospitality businesses that deliver consistently great service across the world. The Hall of Fame was created to honour those businesses that have earned a Certificate of Excellence for five consecutive years, an accolade presented to only 10% of the total businesses on TripAdvisor.

To qualify for a Certificate of Excellence, businesses need to maintain an overall rating of at least four out of five. At present, the Roe Park Resort has an impressive 969 “Excellent” ratings on the online site out of a total 1,597 reviews from guests.

Speaking about being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Roe Park Resort’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Sinead McNicholl said, “There is no greater seal of approval than being recognised by our clients for excellence. We are delighted to join the world’s best hospitality businesses in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame and would like to thank all our customers for taking the time to leave such positive reviews of their experiences at the resort.

“We are investing significantly in our facilities over the next year, beginning with the £500,000 refurbishment of our main function room, followed by our 118 bedrooms and restaurant. We hope this will only enhance our customer’s stay at the resort, creating unforgettable experience for many years to come.”

