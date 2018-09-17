Rocketing fuel prices – how to tackle rising fuel costs without compromising on employee mobility

Mark Maguire, Northern Ireland Sales Manager for Europcar UK offers advice to fleet managers in the wake of pump prices soaring.

Prices at the pumps reached a four-year high according to the latest figures from the RAC. August 2018 saw yet another increase, with the average cost of unleaded petrol going up 1.65p to 130.59p per litre, and diesel increasing by 1.32p to 132.19p. This latest price hike means the average for both fuels has jumped 13p since this time last year, with petrol now at its highest level since July 2014. And the feeling is prices are still set to rise.

For fleet managers operating in Northern Ireland the increase in fuel prices puts a significant amount of pressure on budgets. And whilst businesses cannot directly control the rising cost of fuel, fleet managers can take steps to reduce consumption and improve efficiency without compromising on employee mobility.

The age of a vehicle can seriously impact on fuel efficiency and emissions which, in turn, erodes the bottom line in terms of cost. But savvy business owners and fleet managers are turning to vehicle hire to tackle this issue head-on. Partnering with reputable vehicle rental providers provides Northern Ireland based businesses with access to the latest fuel efficient vehicles, often resulting in significant fuel cost savings compared with older fleet.

The latest greener motoring options can also be tested, without having to make significant upfront investment. By working with vehicle hire providers electric vehicles, hybrids and even hydrogen-fuelled cars are all more accessible for forward-thinking businesses. Available MI will also help fleet managers understand where these new automotive technologies are most effective before making any long-term commitment.

In addition to ensuring the company uses a regularly maintained fleet of vehicles in order to keep efficiency high, fleet managers should also aim to encourage a culture of driving more economically. With the creation of a robust fleet management policy that not only measures driver performance but also takes account of usage, simple benchmarks and performance targets can be set.

This two tiered approach to employee mobility will enable companies operating in Northern Ireland to overcome the challenge of high fuel costs while keeping staff on the road and mitigating its impact on company expenses.

For further details on how Europcar can help your business with fleet requirements and reducing costs please get in touch with Mark Maguire on 07969 109425 or email: [email protected] .

