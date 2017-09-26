RiverRidge’s Food Waste Feast for Taste of Ulster Chefs and Food Producers

Top chefs and food producers from across Northern Ireland will put their thinking (catering) hats on as they get ready to visit Northern Ireland’s leading waste management company RiverRidge, together with Natural World Products (NWP), for a day that will shed light on how both companies fit into the journey of food waste.

It is widely reported, around one-third of the world’s food is thrown away before it reaches a plate and this equates to 1.3 billion tonnes a year which is enough to feed 1.6 billion people.

Michele Shirlow, of Taste of Ulster, comments “The up and coming Chef and Food Producer Steering Group, in partnership with RiverRidge and Natural World Products, will be a wonderful opportunity to see in real life what actually happens to our food waste once it reaches the recycling bin.

“In the perfect world there would be no food waste, both in its preparation or on a guest’s plate. However, this is simply not the case, but creative days like this will certainly help bring awareness to food waste reduction and also an understanding to the issues chefs face when wanting to be “greener” in their business practices.”

Now based across four sites, Coleraine, Belfast, Derry-Londonderry and Portadown, RiverRidge has evolved into Northern Ireland’s leading and most experienced specialist of waste management solutions. With over 4,000 customers, ranging from corner retail units to large multinationals, RiverRidge has ensured the organisations it deals with receive a bespoke service which is always resource efficient and cost effective.

Gavin McDonagh, Business Development Executive, of RiverRidge, comments “For many businesses, food waste is inevitable, however food waste does not need to go to landfill. At RiverRidge, our goal is primarily to deliver an efficient and effective service that will help businesses extract savings from new efficiencies in recycling.

“At RiverRidge we have a strong ethos on sustainability, traceability and dependability. We have a solid commitment to these beliefs and hosting Taste of Ulster’s Chef and Food Producer Steering Group is a great occasion to show how RiverRidge, along with NWP give food waste a whole new lease of life.”

Operating two state-of-the-art recycling facilities as well as a number of Waste Transfer Stations across Northern Ireland, Natural World Products Ltd (NWP) specialises in the treatment and recycling of organic waste streams or “biowastes”.

Colm Warren, Commercial Director, of Natural Word Products, comments; “NWP is delighted to welcome the Taste of Ulster Chef and Food Producer Steering Group to our Recycling Facility in conjunction with RiverRidge. It’s a great opportunity for us to understand better the challenges they face in relation to waste management on a daily basis and to show them first-hand the significant environmental and economic benefits to their businesses by ensuring food waste is managed in the most appropriate manner.”

The day will end with a ‘Skip Lunch’ prepared by chef Paula McIntyre, who will use food leftovers and guests can expect quirky dishes using food that would usually be deemed as past its best but Paula will prove how the food is too good to waste.

