RiverRidge Celebrates a Hat Trick with Sustainable Ireland’s Waste Management and Environmental Excellence Award

RiverRidge has been praised at the annual Sustainable Ireland Awards for its commitment to waste management and environmental excellence for a third year in succession.

The award, sponsored by Ulster Shedders, recognises excellence within the resource and waste management industry, through best practice and innovation across a range of commercial and public sectors.

Brett Ross, CEO of RiverRidge comments; “It’s an amazing achievement to win the highly coveted waste management and environmental excellence award for a third year in a row. This resonates back to our core business model and is an outstanding testament to our company wide pledge to creating clean and reusable alternatives for all disregarded waste.”

RiverRidge operates Northern Ireland’s most progressive and innovative waste management company. Initially acquired in 2011, the company has undergone substantial investment over the past number of years which has transformed it from a small skip hire and landfill business to the fully integrated waste recovery operation it is today.

In the words of the awards’ judges, “This is a company that continues to achieve a high standard in its operations and service to its customers. It provides a comprehensive waste management service in Northern Ireland and, as a leader in waste management innovation, it has helped Northern Ireland increase both waste diversion from landfill and the economic value of the waste materials it manages.”

Now servicing a number of Northern Ireland’s local authorities and over 4,000 commercial and industrial businesses the company has constantly set the bar in the sector having developed Northern Ireland’s first large scale waste to energy facility and the UK’s first fluidised bed RDF drier.

Brett continues; “Through the use of the most advanced technology, RiverRidge has successfully diverted a substantial amount of waste from landfill, giving it a new lease of life, whether in a recycled form or as a waste derived fuel and this award win reflects the success of that process to date.”

Renowned for its dedication to innovation, RiverRidge is now generally regarded as the market leader across many aspects of the sector. The addition of the Sustainable Ireland ‘Waste Management and Environmental Excellence Award’ for a third time is the latest accreditation to the company’s multitude of award wins over the last number of years.

Brett adds; “It is our mission to create a cleaner, sustainable future Northern Ireland. Attaining the award title of ‘Waste Management and Environmental Excellence’ reaffirms our ability to handle waste legally, responsibly and transparently to all of our customers for the benefit of our wider community and future generations.”

The Sustainable Ireland award ceremony also hosted a charity raffle and auction in aid of RiverRidge’s nominated charity of the year, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and as a result raised a total of £6,970 for the charity.

Brett Ross added, “Thank you to the team at Sustainable Ireland, without their support the charity raffle would not have been possible. I would also like to extend my gratitude to everyone who made a contribution to the evening; the support, advice and specialist care offered by NI Children’s Hospice is incredible, so thank you to each of you for helping to benefit this wonderful charity and its outstanding work.”