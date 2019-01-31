RICS and Ulster Bank Northern Ireland Commercial Market Survey, Q4 2018

Changing shopping habits continue to be acutely felt in the commercial property sector in Northern Ireland, according to the Q4 2018 RICS and Ulster Bank Commercial Market Survey.

A weak retail sector, with declines driven by the structural shifts in consumer preferences, is in contrast to the stronger performance of the industrial and office sectors over the quarter.

In terms of occupier demand, Northern Ireland was one of only a small number of UK regions where there was an increase in the quarter; however, there was significant divergence at a sector level.

A net balance of +10% of respondents said that overall occupier demand increased in Q4 2018. Demand for industrial space (a net balance of +26% of respondents) and office space (a net balance of +48% of respondents) increased, whilst occupier demand for retail space was reported to have fallen again, according to a net balance of -41% of respondents.

Reflecting the decline in demand for retail space, expectations for retail rents in the three months ahead continued to fall (a net balance of -35% of respondents). Sentiment regarding the rental outlook in the industrial sector (a net balance of +17% of respondents) and the office sector (a net balance of +43%) was significantly more positive.

Despite political uncertainty, investment enquiries were reported to have picked up for the first time in three quarters. Again, there was divergence between the sectors through, with enquiries regarding office and industrial assets rising and enquiries for retail property falling for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Brian Henning, Chairman, RICS in Northern Ireland, said: “Changes in the preferences and behaviours of consumers are resulting in a continually challenging landscape for the retail sector and this can be seen in the data from the latest survey, with retail experiencing another very challenging quarter at the end of last year. On the other hand, sentiment amongst surveyors remains relatively positive in the industrial and office sectors, which is encouraging in the face of uncertainty. Retail aside, expectations for the market are also relatively upbeat considering the landscape.”

Gary Barr, Relationship Director, Commercial Real Estate, Ulster Bank said: “The downturn in high street retail has been most keenly felt in our secondary centres. Investor demand for office and industrial has remained robust and prime assets in Belfast city centre are most in demand.”

The main findings of the survey were: