Richard Campbell, Allsop: 40under40 Profile

| August 17, 2018

Richard CampbellRichard Campbell is the Managing Director of Allsop, a successful software development company headquartered in Belfast with a global client base.

Allsop develop a range of custom software solutions using the latest web and mobile technologies, focussing on improving efficiency, compliance and data visibility for their customers. Richard began working with Allsop as part of a work placement from school and continued working with the company throughout his degree.

Richard studied Computer Science at Queen’s University, graduating in 2010 with First-Class Honours. Following this Richard was appointed managing director of Allsop in 2013 at the age of 25. In the past 4 years under his management, the company has grown rapidly, with employee numbers more than trebling.

Richard’s customer-focused approach combined with his superb technical skills have allowed him to win business with some of the largest companies in Ireland, GB, Europe and the USA.

Richard’s Top Business Tip

Always do what you enjoy. It will make a massive difference to your customer’s satisfaction when they can see your passion for the business, and that it is reflected in the service you provide. Providing a service you don’t enjoy can be equally reflective, and damaging for your customer service.
