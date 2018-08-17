Richard Campbell, Allsop: 40under40 Profile

Richard Campbell is the Managing Director of Allsop, a successful software development company headquartered in Belfast with a global client base.

Allsop develop a range of custom software solutions using the latest web and mobile technologies, focussing on improving efficiency, compliance and data visibility for their customers. Richard began working with Allsop as part of a work placement from school and continued working with the company throughout his degree.

Richard studied Computer Science at Queen’s University, graduating in 2010 with First-Class Honours. Following this Richard was appointed managing director of Allsop in 2013 at the age of 25. In the past 4 years under his management, the company has grown rapidly, with employee numbers more than trebling.

Richard’s customer-focused approach combined with his superb technical skills have allowed him to win business with some of the largest companies in Ireland, GB, Europe and the USA.