Rebekah Johanson: 40under40 Profile

Rebekah Johanson is founder and creative director of Lines & Current, a minimal jewellery and accessories brand.

‘One to Watch 2018” by Image Magazine, Rebekah’s creative and pioneering energy sets her apart as an industry leader, leveraging digital marketing to be visible to a niche customer base of big-hearted females age 25-40.

Rebekah’s relevance in an already noisy online platform, has been demonstrated not only in her timeless, clean and minimal designs but also her marketing and storytelling resulting in a lifestyle brand that stands out among a saturated ecommerce community. Further, the ‘give back’ model integrated into the brand has meant at least 10% of profit goes to meaningful charities and projects globally.

Rebekah has paved the way for a new type of consumer. The conscious- big hearted consumer who loves good design and a story! “We want to give you one less thing to think about. For you to trust in the simplicity of the design; grab your piece and go- from daytime to dinner.” Working in close partnership with her Canadian husband Jon, together they enjoy sharing how they have built a profitable business from scratch with others who desire to build a flexible online company.

Rebekah continues to share her vision with other like-minded creative entrepreneurs through giving talks, speaking on podcasts and through her blog.