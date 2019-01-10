Radius Housing raises £56,000 for NI Hospice

Radius Housing has given a helping hand to NI Hospice with donations totaling £56,000. The housing association named NI Hospice as its first corporate charity partner in 2017, and set about raising valuable funds for the charity through a series of staff, tenant and public events.

Throughout the year Radius staff organised tea parties, coffee mornings and car boot sales at their schemes across Northern Ireland, as well as entering teams into the Belfast City Marathon and supporting the annual ‘Colour Dash’ fundraising 5K run. Radius also helped one lucky person celebrate Christmas with £12,000 worth of fittings and furniture which were raffled off from a show home in Bangor.

John McLean, Chief Executive of Radius Housing, said: “The enthusiasm with which our staff and tenants took to fund-raising for the NI Hospice is proof of their support for the amazing work that they provide. At Radius we do much more than simply provide homes for people. We build communities and support many people in our specialist housing, and through our corporate charity partners we are able to support even more excellent work.

“The NI Hospice was chosen because we recognised the value of the support they provide to people at the most difficult time, and how much families appreciate the work that they do. We are delighted that our efforts have raised £56,000 for the NI Hospice.”

Sheila Duffy, Head of Fundraising of NI Hospice said: “Radius Housing have been a delight to work with as a corporate partner of Northern Ireland Hospice for the past two years. Everyone across Radius Housing has engaged in their fundraising activities from residents in their sheltered housing schemes to staff at all levels right throughout all of Northern Ireland.

“They have got involved in everything from tea dances, coffee mornings, head shaves, marathon running and of course the furnish your house for a pound raffle. This incredible amount of money that has been raised will help us provide vital palliative care for children, young people and adults with life limiting conditions throughout Northern Ireland.”