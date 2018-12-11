Radius Housing Association launch ‘Radius at the Ritz’ supported by partners Fusion Heating and MW Advocate

Radius Housing Association puts the Ritz back in cinema with launch of film programme for over-55s.

Over-55s from across Radius Housing’s sheltered schemes enjoyed big screen classics at the cinema this week as the housing association launched ‘Radius at the Ritz’ – a dedicated programme of screen favourites to be shown at the Queen’s Film Theatre between now and July 2019. The series of showings will see a range of classic and modern films for Radius Housing residents from Radius’ sheltered living schemes across Northern Ireland.

The 1954 Christmas romantic comedy ‘White Christmas’ was the chosen film to kick off the series, which is sponsored by Fusion Heating and MW Advocate. The series of films will run until July 2019, with a different film chosen each month. This unique event is the first of its kind organised by any social housing association and aims to be an enjoyable social occasion for residents who can meet and engage regularly throughout the year.

Speaking at the launch of Radius at the Ritz, Grainne Mullin, Community Investment Manager at Radius Housing said: “This initiative will provide a regular social event for over-55s living in Radius independent housing schemes in Belfast, Newcastle, Portadown and right across Northern Ireland. We’ll be showing old classics and modern films at the QFT between now and July 2019 and aim to bring back to the big screen films which won’t have been seen in cinemas in decades. We’re looking forward to today’s first showing and to hearing residents views on what other big screen classics they want to see.”

Mark Kerr from event partner Fusion Heating said: “Radius at the Ritz means that over-55s from all over can enjoy old favourites on the big screen for the first time in many years and we are delighted that our support and sponsorship will make these events free to attend. Fusion Heating has worked with Radius for the last 10 years delivering heating installation and maintenance services, and we are committed to supporting and enhancing the communities where we work. I’m looking forward to today’s showing and to the full series of events between now and July.”

Radius Housing provides housing, care and support to over 33,000 homes for people in Northern Ireland and also deliver a range of care and supported living schemes to a broad range of clients with complex needs. The schemes include caring for the vulnerable and elderly, residents with dementia, learning disabilities, drug and alcohol dependency and those who are homeless.