Quashing of A5 Western Transport Corridor approval ‘disappointing and unnecessary’

The quashing of approval for the A5 Western Transport Corridor scheme is “hugely disappointing and wholly unnecessary”, says Londonderry Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer McKeever.

Ms McKeever made the comments after the Department for Infrastructure’s decision to approve Northern Ireland’s biggest roads project was quashed by a High Court judge.

“The High Court order to quash approval for the A5 Western Transport Corridor on the basis that it was not signed off by a minister is a major blow to the North West.

“This move is hugely disappointing for the local business community and wholly unnecessary.

“The shelving of the A5 project is the latest evidence that the North West economy continues to count the cost of the inability of our politicians to form a Government.

“When the scheme was approved, the business community in the Derry city cross border region had high hopes that decades of lobbying had finally paid off – now it seems we have been let down once again.

“Long awaited work on modernising the Derry to Dublin route should be well underway but the power-sharing vacuum at Stormont has delayed this vital scheme further.

“Despite Brexit dominating the news, we can’t forget that issues of connectivity and access to staff, customers and markets continue to be a primary concern for our members.”