Proceeds of Crime seized movie memorabilia to feature in Wilsons Unreserved Government Auction!

Wilsons Auctions is preparing to host its very own Comic-Con style auction with fantastic memorabilia going under the hammer including Iron Man, The Terminator and a Stormtrooper during its Unreserved Government Auction on Thursday 26th October.

Taking place at Wilsons Auctions Belfast branch from 5.30pm, the auction will be available to a worldwide audience through the auction company’s online bidding facility LiveBid. And with no reserve, all items will be ‘sold as seen’ to the highest bidder.

The auction is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase from an entire collection of repossessed movie and TV memorabilia which has been carefully curated over a number of decades. Items for sale include a Star Wars Stormtrooper and Ewok, a Doctor Who Cyberman, a Willy Wonka figure (depicting Gene Wilder’s famous role), an E.T., a Mini-Me from the Austin Powers films and an evil Mogwai from the Gremlins films.

A number of recognisable vehicles will feature in the auction including the actual screen-used BMW 6-series car from Back to the Future II (Giff’s hovering car). A selection of replica vehicles will also go under the hammer including a 1966’s replica Batboat, based on a Glastron powerboat, this is the world’s only four-seater jet boat. Other replica vehicles include the Blues Brothers’ Bluesmobile and Del Boy’s yellow three-wheeled Reliant Regal.

Other items being auctioned off include a Monster Truck-style Hummer, a range of kit cars including a 25th Anniversary Lamborghini Countach Replica, a one of a kind McLaren F1 replica and a variety of retro arcade machines including original Back to the Future pinball machines and a substantial collection of vintage toys and games.

Wilsons Auctions’ Group Asset Recovery Manager, Aidan Larkin said, “We are delighted to have been instructed to manage the disposal of a large number of movie memorabilia items including vehicles, props, merchandise and much more, which are being sold as a result of a police seizure. October’s Unreserved Government Auction will be an Aladdin’s cave of memorabilia and collectibles, all going under the hammer with no reserve. We believe the auction will appeal to a worldwide audience from the avid collector to the casual buyer, whether it’s for a man-cave or a museum, there truly is something for everyone.

“This auction highlights the important role Wilsons Auctions plays in realising important assets on behalf of our law enforcement agencies and public sector bodies which facilitates our unreserved government auctions each month. Wilsons Auctions’ Asset Recovery Department has assisted in the realization of in excess of £85 million being returned back into the public purse in recent years. Items include government repossessions and proceeds of crime related assets all of which are sold to the highest bidder with no reserve,” he added.

A family owned business, Wilsons Auctions was formed in 1936 in Northern Ireland and has grown to become the largest independent Auction Company in the British Isles with sites in the Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

Wilsons Auctions is more than just an auction company, managing the whole asset realisation process for private and public sector and over 40 law enforcement agencies across the UK and Ireland.

To keep up to date on October’s Unreserved Government Auction and viewing times, go to www.wilsonsauctions.com, follow on Facebook @wilsonsauctionsltd or go to @wilsonsauctions on Twitter and Instagram.

If you love it, share it

Category: Articles