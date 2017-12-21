Preparing your brand’s website for ecommerce

There is little doubt that a company’s website is now the first place that the majority of potential customers will go to. Whether they want to find out about your business’ opening times, or are just seeking information on how to buy beds, books, or birthday cards, it’s essential that your company’s website is ready to meet the demands of ecommerce.

It’s thought that last month’s Black Friday sales extravaganza helped push up the revenues drawn from UK ecommerce up to £1.2 billion each week. And so here’s a look at the key ingredients that your website needs to cater to the net-savvy audience.

Clear and simple design

Too many websites tend to suffer from a layout that does little more than confuse its audience. Whether it’s having too many pop-up ads, a hard-to-read colour scheme, or even just not including clear navigation, there’s nothing like having a badly designed site to make users hit the back button.

So this is why a degree of simplicity is always a good idea in web design. A quick look at the Bedstar website shows that it allows users to browse and buy beds with the bare minimum of fuss. And the inclusion of a handy ‘hamburger’ menu bar at the top of the page is another failsafe way to help the audience find what they want.

Mobile requirements

As mobile sales are driving the UK’s ecommerce growth, it’s essential to make sure that your company’s website is able to be viewed and used via the small screen of a smartphone or tablet.

Ever since Google initiated the so-called ‘Mobilegeddon’ in 2015, all websites will have to be made mobile-compatible otherwise they will slip down the search engine’s ranking. So keep all text above sixteen pixels, and think about using a WordPress or Blogger theme that can automatically prepare your content for the smaller screen.

Social integration

Everybody knows how social networks have given businesses a very handy way of reaching target audiences for very little financial outlay. So be sure to implement Twitter and Facebook buttons as a way of helping users share or bookmark any potentially interesting products.

And never underestimate the power of blogs as a way of providing customers with a greater understanding of your business. Whether it’s a how-to video tutorial on your product in use, or even a quick discussion about how to buy beds, it shows that you are willing to offer your audience much more than simply a way of taking their money.

