PowerNI staff support Action Mental Health

| April 30, 2018

Power NI employees Alison Marsden, John Dobbin and Danielle Dunbar from across Belfast  took to brave heights of 10,000ft and at speeds of up to 120mph in a sky dive for their charity partner Action Mental Health.

The company raised a total of £5,332 to help those living with mental ill health in Northern Ireland.

