PowerNI staff support Action Mental Health

Power NI employees Alison Marsden, John Dobbin and Danielle Dunbar from across Belfast took to brave heights of 10,000ft and at speeds of up to 120mph in a sky dive for their charity partner Action Mental Health.

The company raised a total of £5,332 to help those living with mental ill health in Northern Ireland.

Category: Articles