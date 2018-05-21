Portview names Contractor of the Year at Global RLI Awards

High-end fit-out specialist, Portview, has been recognised as one of the top contractor’s in the world by winning Contractor of the Year at the annual Global RLI Awards.

Held at the Natural History Museum in London on 10th May, Portview won the award in recognition of the company’s expertise, exceptional projects and high levels of repeat business from the world’s leading brands – beating strong competition from across the globe.

Portview was also highly commended on the fit-out of Harvey Nichols’ flagship store in Knightsbridge for the Interior Excellence category.

Simon Campbell, Managing Director of Portview said: “This is the second time we’ve won the Global RLI Contractor of the Year award, which is a huge achievement not only because it puts us on the world stage amongst the industry elite, but it also recognises the talent of our dedicated, responsive teams who consistently deliver top quality projects for our clients time and time again.

“Given the calibre of the competition, winning the Contractor of the Year category proves we can compete at the highest possible level and be confident in our ability to achieve great things.”

Established in 1975, Portview has enjoyed over four decades of success working with global brands such as Oscar de la Renta, Emirates Stadium, Tiffany & Co., Victoria’s Secret, Issey Miyake, Salvatore Ferragamo, Philip Mould, Selfridges, Wembley Stadium and Harvey Nichols.

Close to 75 per cent of the company’s turnover comes from repeat business, while a low employee turnover shows Portview is satisfying both its clients and staff.

“We’re immensely proud of how far we have come over the last 43 years. From being a local construction company in Belfast that worked mainly with high-street retailers; to working across the UK and Ireland fitting-out incredible spaces for world leading brands across multiple sectors.

“We have overcome many challenges along the way, but we continue to enjoy the journey and are looking forward to achieving more milestones in the future.”

Retail and Leisure International’s thirteenth Global RLI Awards, celebrated the most visionary and innovative retail and leisure concepts.

In her opening speech, RLI Publisher Jayne Rafter said: “Tonight, we pay tribute to the very best of the best, the innovators and those that dare to push the boundaries; we reward those dynamic projects and concepts that excite the senses with stunning architecture, exemplary customer service, products that ‘wow’ and that aren’t afraid to take risks, refusing to settle for anything but the very best.”

The shortlist for the Global RLI Awards included some of the world’s top retail names and most talked-about international retail projects from places as diverse as United Arab Emirates, China, Serbia, Spain, Egypt, the USA and the UK.

Portview is also shortlisted for this year’s Mixology Awards for its fit-out of Club One Twenty in Wembley Stadium, and is a finalist in the Sports Business Awards for Best Business Serving Sport.

