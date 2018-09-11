Portland 88, Northern Ireland’s ‘smartest homes’, unveiled

Portland 88 – Northern Ireland’s ‘smartest’ homes – are being unveiled in Belfast today.

Introduced by leading property developers, Barnett Developments, Portland 88 features 88 ‘smart’ turnkey apartments which are kitted out with the latest cutting-edge ’Smart Home Intelligence System’.

Thought to be the first of their kind in Ireland, the apartments are being dubbed as the ‘smartest’ way to live for the discerning home buyer and are estimated to save the owner hundreds of hours, simplifying and streamlining their lives.

The new £18million ‘Portland 88’ is located on Belfast’s Ormeau Road and is now approaching Phase Three of the development which is due for completion by December 2018. To-date, over £6million worth of property has been sold which far exceeds the target ahead of the completion date.

Harnessing the absolute latest in ‘smart’ technology, the apartments will allow the owner to control heating and lighting, and other appliances, all from a smartphone, from anywhere in the world. The stunningly designed homes comes with options to integrate controls with the Fibaro® Home Intelligence System, BringMe® smart mail and package deliver box, and come with an Amazon Echo® with their Alexa® virtual personal assistant.

Speaking at the opening of the show home today, Nick Barnett, CEO of Barnett Developments said: “We have been truly overwhelmed by the interest in the Portland 88 development which is a huge show of a return confidence and demand in the city centre residential market.

“We have also come to realise that many people don’t know what a ‘smart’ apartment means and are surprised when they see what it can do and how it can improve their lives.

“It is much more than just turning lights on and off remotely. The smart apartment can synchronise your life, recognise your patterns and schedule and generally make life easier, saving you precious time to live, work and play.

Nick concluded: “Our Smart Apartments include remote features for the light switches, all the electrical, blinds, alarm, heating, windows, door locks, sensors throughout the apartment, motion, temperature and ambient light – all of which can be controlled by your smartphone, anywhere in the world, instantly.

“The Fibaro® Home Intelligence System, and BringMe® smart mail and package delivery box can help streamline your life and increase productivity. Alexa can automate your music choice, set reminders, make calls for you – it is all about making your time more efficient and really simplifying your life.”

The 88 apartments, located over 7 storeys, means the development will consist of 10 one-bedroom apartments, 74 two-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom luxury apartments.

All properties include high-spec luxury fittings, with 51 on-site car parking spaces and a large secure bicycle store for cyclists. The apartments are a short stroll of less than 15 minutes to City Hall, with easy access to all main arterial routes adjacent to the Financial Quarter, Ormeau Park, Botanic and Queen’s University.

The development, which commenced build in April 2017, is creating hundreds of jobs with work being carried out by local firms, Graham Construction and designed by Gregory Architects, sold by Colliers, Belfast.

Nick continued: “To-date, our purchasers have been a mix of young professionals, couples who work in the city, people relocating to Belfast for work– all with one common interest – to live in a prime location, with the absolute latest in all modern living facilities from smart technology to appliances. We have also had purchases and much interest from property investors who can see the potential demand from the rental market.

“We anticipate further strong demand in the remaining properties in our second and third phases. Completion will be in December 2018

Nick concluded: “Our show home is now open to interested buyers who can try all of this ‘smart’ technology for themselves and we invite anyone who is interested in living in Portland 88 to get in touch with our managing agent, Colliers, to arrange a viewing.”

David Menary of Colliers New Homes added: “Barnett Developments from Bristol have made a huge investment in the Portland 88 apartment development after they visited Belfast and fell in love with the city.

“Demand for City Living is at an all-time high at present which is why interest in this highly convenient, landmark development has been significant – with over a third of the development now sold prior to the opening of the show apartment.

David concluded: “Colliers New Homes are hugely excited about the launch of the new smart technology show apartment this week and anticipate huge interest.”

For further information visit www.portland88.com or visit the show apartment from 10am to 12pm every Saturday.

For private appointments contact Colliers New Homes on 028 9024 4000 or email [email protected]. ”

