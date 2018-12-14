Podcast: The Ulster Bank Big Economic Quiz of the Year

What were the economic highlights and lowlights of 2018? What will be good, bad and ugly in 2019? Who will be next year’s economic villain? What word would you use to sum up what you expect to see in the next 12 months? These and many other questions about the Northern Ireland and global economies are asked and discussed in our new podcast, which Ulster Bank has boldly called the Big Economic Quiz of the Year.

And fittingly, they have some big fish from the local economics community contributing. Angela McGowan, Director of the CBI in Northern Ireland and Richard Johnston, Deputy Director of the Ulster University Economic Policy Centre join Ulster Bank’s own Richard Ramsey and business journalist Jamie Delargy to review, predict and ruminate.

The Podcast begins with a quick-fire round on things that happened in 2018, moving on to a more in-depth analysis, followed by predictions of what is going to be the good, the bad and the ugly for 2019 and beyond. And stick around to find out who our panel expect to be the economic villains.

Covering everything from Brexit, to the best and worst sectors of the year – the 2018 Big Economic Quiz of the Year from Ulster Bank is here!